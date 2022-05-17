Dallas police arrest suspected Hair World Salon shooter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that wounded three women at a hair salon in the Koreatown area of Dallas.

Police have not named the suspect but said that the individual was being 'interviewed and processed'.

Initially investigators did not believe that the shooting at Hair World Salon, in the 2200 block of Royal Lane, was a hate crime. But after conducting what called a 'consistent review of offense reports' detectives came to the conclusion that three shootings at Asian run businesses may be connected, with the driver in each driving a similar vehicle.

Police say the incident at Hair World happened when a man dressed all in black opened fire at the salon, then drove off in a maroon minivan. Garcia said investigators found that a similar vehicle was reported to be involved in two other recent shootings, including an April 2 drive-by in the area where the salon is located. No one was injured in either of those shootings.

Garcia said the vehicle was also linked to a drive-by shooting on May 10 about 25 miles southeast of the shopping center where Hair World is located.

The three women who were shot at the salon were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening.

The salon is in the heart of Koreatown, which is in a part of the city that was transformed in the 1980s from an industrial area to a thriving district with shopping, dining, markets, medical offices and salons.