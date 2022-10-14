Dallas Mavericks to unveil Dirk Nowitzki statue on Christmas Day

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Mavericks are giving fans a life-sized Christmas gift.

A Dirk Nowitzki statue will be unveiled on Dec. 25 at 11 a.m., before the Mavericks host the Los Angeles Lakers.

"Dirk has done so much for the game and for our city," said Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. "And to show our appreciation, we want to ensure his legacy and his jump shot will forever be remembered in Dallas."

Former Dallas Mavericks player Dirk Nowitzki addresses fans during a ceremony honoring his career and retiring his No. 41 jersey at American Airlines Center on January 05, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (credit: Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

During Nowitzki's final game, Cuban announced plans to "put the biggest ... statue ever… right in front of the arena."

The Mavericks are encouraging fans who are attending the Christmas Day game to arrive early and watch the ceremony live from the jumbotron inside the arena when doors open. The ceremony will also be live streamed.

Since Nowitzki's retirement, the City of Dallas renamed Olive Street to Nowitzki Way in 2019, and in January 2022, his jersey was raised into the rafters of the American Airlines Center.