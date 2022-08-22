Watch CBS News
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins declares state of emergency following storms

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

Woman drowns in Mesquite after floodwaters overturn her car
Woman killed after flash flooding sweeps car off bridge 00:41

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has declared a state of disaster following heavy rains overnight and into the day.

He tweeted: "Based on preliminary damage assessments, I am declaring a state of disaster in Dallas County and requesting state and federal assistance for affected individuals. There are thresholds that must be met for each type of assistance."

Judge Jenkins also mentioned the county's first fatality due to floodwaters. 

A 60 year old woman was killed when her car was swept away in Mesquite. 

"Please keep her husband and family in your prayers. Even less than and inch of water on roadways can cause the loss of control of a vehicle," Jenkins tweeted. 

First published on August 22, 2022 / 5:36 PM

