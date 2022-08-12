Convicted child rapist Edward LeClair found dead after guilty verdict

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Rangers are investigating after a man found guilty of sexually assaulting a child died in-custody shortly after his conviction.

First Assistant District Attorney Jamie Beck said Edward LeClair, 57, "chugged" his water bottle as the Judge Lee Gabriel read the verdict. And since he was charged with 5 counts, he began drinking after he was found guilty on the first count and continued to chug as the judge read the other counts.

LeClair was found unconscious on Aug. 11 in a holding cell outside the Denton County Courthouse.

Sheriff's Deputies requested emergency medical services and the Denton Fire Department responded.

LeClair was rushed to Medical City Denton where he was pronounced dead.

Law enforcement officials haven't commented on what, if anything LeClair ingested other than water.