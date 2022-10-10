Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol welcomes highest ranking woman in agency, Chief Gloria Chavez

EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – She's the highest ranking female agent in the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency. Now Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez is officially taking over as Chief of the Rio Grande Valley Sector.

Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Chief Chavez served her final day as Chief of the Border Patrol's El Paso Sector on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Chavez is a 27-year veteran of the agency.

The Brownsville-area native has held multiple executive leadership positions.

Chavez has held key leadership roles on both the Southwest and Northern borders to include Chief Patrol Agent of the El Centro and Spokane Sectors as well as multiple assignments at U.S. Border Patrol Headquarters.

At the Rio Grande Valley Sector, she will have direct oversight of the strategy and tactical operations of nine stations responsible for securing 277 river miles and 316 coastal miles in an area of responsibility spanning 34 counties.