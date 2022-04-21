Changes to mask rules leave North Texas with more questions

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention spoke out after the recent court ruling against the federal mask mandate, saying masks "remain necessary for public health."

Now, the battle over masks mandates on public transportation continues. On April 20, 2022, the CDC determined that masks are needed for health of travelers and asked the Justice Department to take action. The DOJ is appealing a Florida judge's ruling that ended the federal mask mandate.

"It's okay for it to come back, there's certain areas that you really don't need a mask but some people need a mask mandate in place so they can think twice about their own action," one woman flying into DFW, Michelle Brown said.

"I don't think it's necessary," another man, Ric Small said.

The CDC continues to recommend that people wear a mask in all indoor public transportation settings. In a statement, they said, "The CDC's number one priority is protecting the public health of our nation."

Thousands of people ditched their masks after a Florida Judge struck down the federal mask requirement on airplanes, trains, busses and other public transportation on April 18, 2022.

Since the announcement, several major airports, airlines, public transportation departments and car services have all dropped their mask requirements.

The changes are leaving customers with more questions, and some complain that it is confusing.

"Nobody knows what the other person is doing," Small said.

"Because it's very hard to make a choice," Brown said. "You have to listen to the federal government saying one thing, [then your] local government saying another."

Some frequent fliers said they don't mind traveling without their masks, but others worry the changes could expose them to illness.

"I feel fine with it, I actually enjoy traveling without my mask on," one flyer, Michele Fegan, said,

"I'm vaccinated and boosted but I would like to do whatever I can to prevent becoming I'll or transmitting," Bethany Hamner, another frequent flier, said.

An airport employee said that the majority of the people flying are still choosing to wear a mask. Several travelers said they plan to wear one no matter the rules.

"If you don't have a mandate, then you don't know who has it and doesn't have it," Brown said.