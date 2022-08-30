Carroll ISD rejects 'In God We Trust' posters written in Arabic

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Carroll ISD school board is facing criticism for rejecting a donation of posters in Arabic and rainbow colors. The signs said, "In God We Trust," as did the posters the board accepted two weeks ago from a Christian, conservative business.

Carroll ISD father Sravan Krishna said the idea came from a desire to promote inclusion. So he donated six framed posters: One saying, "In God We Trust" in Arabic and the others decorated in rainbow colors. Two weeks earlier, the board accepted posters saying, "In God We Trust" from Christian conservative wireless provider Patriot Mobile.

Then, the district cited Senate Bill 787, which went into effect in Texas last year. The law says that a school must display "a durable poster or framed copy of the United States national motto, 'In God We Trust…." if donated. But, Monday night, the Board president rejected Krishna's donation, saying it had already accepted enough posters with the nation's motto.

"Instead, the statue requires a durable poster or framed copy, which limits displays to one poster or framed copy in an effort not to overwhelm schools with donations," said CISD Board President Cameron Bryan.

Legal experts said there is grey area in the statute, depending on whether it's interpreted as a poster or any poster.

"It's almost perfectly ambiguous," said attorney David Coale. "It just says, 'A.' It doesn't say, 'A maximum of one.' And that leaves rooms for argument like you saw last night. Both sides have a reasonable reading of what the legislature said in this sentence."

Krishna called the decision hypocritical and said he just wants students of any religion to feel welcome.

"And that's what this is about, that we don't want kids to feel unsafe. And that's why we're like, Okay, can we do something that makes them also feel included?'" he said.