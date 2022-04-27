Candlelight vigil for Texas 6-year-old killed by school bus

BROCK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Hundreds of people came together for a vigil in Parker County to pay their respects to the family of a 6-year-old girl who died after a school bus accident.

The event Tuesday night was about spreading love and showing unity to the family of Emory Sayre.

Brock Elementary School in Texas. Alexis Wainwright/CBS 11 News

There was a sea of pink as about 1,000 people lined up in front of Brock Elementary to honor Emory.

The local church leaders who planned the event started off with a prayer for the family and the Brock community during as they weather this hard time. They sung songs and lit candles.

Emory was dropped off in front of her home, in the 400 block of Canyon Creek Circle, outside of town last Wednesday afternoon. She somehow ended up in front of the bus as it was taking off and it hit her. She died at the scene.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has identified the bus driver as 65-year-old Randall Marshall. A DPS spokesperson said he is cooperating with their investigation and is not facing any charges.

The district posted on Facebook saying "their hearts remain shattered." The school district is making counselors available at all schools for the rest of the week.