Bombshell discovered at construction site in Crandall

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

CRANDALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A bombshell was unearthed across from Crandall High School on Wednesday. 

According to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, they received a call about the bombshell that was found at a construction site.

The Kaufman County Fire Marshal and Garland Police Department Bomb Squad responded to the location. The Air Force Explosive Ordinance Disposal responded to evaluate the bombshell and detonated it Wednesday night at the location.  

First published on September 14, 2022 / 9:45 PM

