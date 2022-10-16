Boil water notice issued for parts of Cleburne

CLEBURNE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Residents of Cleburne who live in the northwest parts of the city as being advised to boil thier water before use after a sudden loss in water pressure was detected.

Map of the part of Cleburne affected by the boil water notice. City of Cleburne

A city spokesperson said that the loss in pressure was caused by a leak in the distribution system west of the tollway.

Crews were able to stop the leak and are working to fix the problem, but as a precaution, Cleburne officials are asking affected customers to boil their water for consumption until the notice is lifted.

The city emphasized that the move was a precautionary measure, and that no dangerous microbes have been found in the water system.

Once it is no longer necessary to boil water, the city will post an update on their webpage and social media pages.