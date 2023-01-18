Watch CBS News
Body of 16-year-old found in Oak Cliff creek, Dallas police investigating

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after finding the body of a 16-year-old in an Oak Cliff creek Monday morning.

At about 10:05 a.m. Jan. 16, police found her in the 1700 block of Brookhaven Drive. Police said she died from multiple gunshot wounds. 

Police said there is no suspect information at this time, and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeffrey Loeb at 214-671-3702 or jeffrey.loeb@dallaspolice.gov.

First published on January 18, 2023 / 2:00 PM

