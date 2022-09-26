Arlington Police Department recruit officer dies after training exercise

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department is mourning the loss of a recruit officer.

Recruit Officer Marquis Kennedy Arlington Police Department

On Sept. 23, Recruit Officer Marquis Kennedy and other members of his training class were participating in defensive tactics. Kennedy told training staff that he was not feeling well, then he was removed from the exercise and told to sit with another staff member for monitoring.

Police said a short time later, he collapsed and training staff performed CPR until paramedics arrived. He was transported to a nearby hospital.

Kennedy was pronounced dead on Sept. 25. Police say his cause of death is unknown.

"Our hearts are broken," said Arlington Police Chief Al Jones. "Recruit Kennedy had a bright and promising future as a police officer. On behalf of the Arlington Police Department, I want to express our deepest condolences to his family and our profound gratitude for his service to the City of Arlington. I ask the community to join me in lifting up his immediate and police families with love and prayer during this extremely difficult time."

Kennedy was in Academy Class 62, which began instruction on July 25. The department's Peer Support team was made available to his fellow recruits and the training staff.

Funeral arrangements are pending.