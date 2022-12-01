Arlington police ask for help IDing man accused of sexually assaulting a child

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Arlington police are asking the public for help identifying a man they suspect of sexually assaulting a child.

A spokesperson for the department said that on Nov. 26, 2022, at about 8:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 5900 block of S. Cooper St. after employees reported that a teenage customer made an outcry to them.

Police said that a Good Samaritan initially alerted employees that the victim was in trouble. They immediately intervened, scared off the man, and called 911.

Surveillance cameras captured video of a man police believe to be the suspect exiting the building.

The suspect is described as a Black man who is about 50 years-old, between 5'9" and 5'11", has a short fade with salt and pepper hair, and wears glasses. He was last seen leaving in a dark-colored Cadillac SUV with no license plates.

"We are not reporting the exact location of where it occurred as this is a juvenile case so we are very limited on the information we put out," police said. "We are one obviously seeking to catch the suspect as he is wearing some pretty distinctive clothing and two hoping the good Samaritan sees the news coverage and contacts the PD."

Anyone who recognizes this man or has additional information about this incident should call the APD Crimes Against Children Unit at (817) 575-3200. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.