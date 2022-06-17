Arlington police arrest double homicide suspect Reid Rothenberg

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington police arrested double homicide suspect Reid Rothenberg, 34, for an April 2022 shooting.

Police said Rothenberg fatally shot George Nitsche, 84, and Matthew Stuart, 41, at a home in the 5300 block of Ivy Hill Drive. A 67-year-old relative of the victims sustained non-life threatening injuries during the shooting, too.

Rothenberg was taken into custody on June 17 and booked into the Arlington City Jail. He was charged with on one count of capital murder, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of burglary of a habitation.

Following a thorough investigation and review of the evidence, detectives said they connected Rothenberg to the crime and believe he knew at least one of the victims.