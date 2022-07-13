American Arlines gives students behind-the-scenes look of the aviation business

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The next generation of aviators were able to take a special tour at DFW Airport on Wednesday.

American Airlines helped inspire kids who want to break into the industry. About 20 middle and high school students are getting a behind the scenes look at what it takes to work in the aviation industry.

"It does feel like this is something I really could do," student Charlize Gutierrez-Lopez said.

Gutierrez-Lopez is an 11th grader who's excited to learn more to help her better make a decision on what she wants to do in the future.

"I want to go to the Air Force and going through this camp it really has opened up all these different career fields for me," Gutierrez-Lopez said.

This is the first year for this program in the metroplex. Airport employees said they're excited to show students what their day typically looks like.

"Regardless of the pilot situation, there's nothing that's more exciting than to see someone want to do the thing that you're passionate about," American Airlines Director of Pilot Recruiting, Cory Glenn said.

The Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals partnered with American Airlines to provide diverse students with hands-on experience at the airport.

"When I was coming up, there weren't a lot of pilots that look like me so they're able to see and visualize themselves in these opportunities," Glenn said.

This is all perfect for OBAP's Aerospace Career Education (ACE) Academy who's goal is to provide students with experience in aerospace.

Students had a chance to ask questions and see the airlines control room, an aircraft and talk with pilots, flight attendants and engineers.

"There are a lot of opportunities for people to do, for young folks to do and pursue in the future," Director of Fort Worth Aerospace Career Education Academy, Lahcen Armstrong said. "And we want to make sure we expose them to as many as possible."

Armstrong said the Summer is wrapping up for these kids but they plan to do something like this again next year.