Texas Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old San Antonio girl Aviani Brown

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas Department of Safety is asking the public for help locating a little girl who has been missing from San Antonio since early Thursday morning.

Aviani Brown, 1, was last seen just before 1:00 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2023 in the 5200 block of Eisenhauer Rd in San Antonio. Police believe she may be in serious danger.

Aviani Brown San Antonio Police Department

Aviani is Black, about two feet tall, weighs about 23 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white beanie, black jacket, gray onesie with the word "unity" on it, and orange sweatpants.

Authorities believe she may have been abducted by Jaeshaun Brown, 20. Jaeshaun is a Black male who is about 5'7" tall, weighs around 130 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Jaeshaun Brown San Antonio Police Department

He is thought to be driving a 2020 white Honda Accord with Texas license plate number PJB2582.

If you have any information about Aviani or Jaeshaun's whereabouts, you are asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.