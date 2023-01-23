Watch CBS News
Local News

Amber Alert discontinued after McKinney girls found safe

By Alex Keller

/ CBS DFW

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two girls who were reported missing on Thursday have been found safe, McKinney police announced Sunday evening.

An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday after Jessica Burns, 9, and Jennifer Burns, 6, were allegedly kidnapped by their grandmother Jame Burns, 60, during a supervised visitation with their father. It has now been cancelled.

Jame was arrested in Richardson on Sunday evening. She faces two felony counts of kidnapping.

The investigation is ongoing.

First published on January 22, 2023 / 9:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.