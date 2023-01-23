Amber Alert discontinued after McKinney girls found safe

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two girls who were reported missing on Thursday have been found safe, McKinney police announced Sunday evening.

An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday after Jessica Burns, 9, and Jennifer Burns, 6, were allegedly kidnapped by their grandmother Jame Burns, 60, during a supervised visitation with their father. It has now been cancelled.

Jame was arrested in Richardson on Sunday evening. She faces two felony counts of kidnapping.

The investigation is ongoing.