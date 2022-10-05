About 200,000 gallons of wastewater spill from sewer main Mesquite

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An estimated 200,000 gallons of wastewater spilled in Mesquite on Tuesday.

The spill came from a 30-inch sewer main at 3500 Lawson Road at about 11:45 a.m. By 4:45 p.m., Mesquite officials said the volume spilled was about 200,000 gallons.

The spill is flowing into South Mesquite Creek, which flows into the East Fork of the Trinity River.

Those who use private drinking water supply wells located within half of a mile of the spill should only use water that has been distilled of boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute.

Those with private water wells should have their water well tested and disinfected if necessary.

The spill doesn't impact the potable water system, officials say.

Officials say the public should avoid contact with the waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the overflow. If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the overflow, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.