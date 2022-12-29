Watch CBS News
6 people injured in Dallas shooting, police say

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS DFW

Your Thursday Morning Headlines, December 29th, 2022
Your Thursday Morning Headlines, December 29th, 2022 02:31

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Six people have been hospitalized following a shooting in Dallas Wednesday evening, police said.

At about 5:05 p.m. Dec. 28, police responded to a shooting in the 9500 block of Scyene Road. 

When officers arrived, they found one teen and five men shot at the location. None of their identities have been released at this time but their ages range from 17, 20, 22, 28, 37, to 55. 

All victims were taken to local hospitals where one is currently in critical condition and five are in stable condition. 

Police said the suspects in the shooting are described as "three black men in a white vehicle."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Barger at 214-671-4264 or justin.barger@dallaspolice.gov.

First published on December 29, 2022 / 10:50 AM

