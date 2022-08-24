$27 billion claim filed against Uvalde CISD, local governments by families impacted by shooting

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An attorney representing some families impacted by the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde has filed a $27 billion claim against the Uvalde CISD, the city of Uvalde, and Uvalde County.

Charles Bonner, whose law firm is based in Sausalito, California told CBS 11 on Wednesday that it's all part of a potential federal class action lawsuit.

He is in Uvalde and has signed with 15 different families impacted by the tragedy.

Nineteen students and their two teachers were killed and another 17 people inside the school were injured May 24.

Asked how he came up with the dollar amount, Bonner said, "You ask the question; how much is a kid worth. How much is the life of a child whose brain has been branded with this unspeakable tragedy? There's no amount of money that can replace these children or even erase this event from their minds."

Aside from local government entities, Bonner said he will file claims against Daniel Defense, the maker of the guns the 18-year-old shooter used.

Bonner acknowledged that gun manufacturers can't be held liable when crimes are committed with their products but said he will try anyway.

The attorney intends to serve claims against all the law enforcement agencies and each of the 376 officers who responded to the school.

Bonner said, "We have to deter this kind of reckless law enforcement agencies. These law enforcement individuals are supposed to serve and protect. They did neither."

He said now is the time for the governmental and law enforcement agencies to negotiate a settlement, and if not, he will file the lawsuit in either late September or early October.