2 years after I-35 pileup, families of victims' still searching for answers

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It's been exactly two years since the deadly pileup on Interstate 35 in Fort Worth took the lives of six people and injured dozens more.

"Prankster to the max, funny as ever, sincere, loving, family man," said Bobbie Hector.

That's how Bobbie Hector and Patsy McCormick describe their brother Michael Wells. Michael was one of the six people who died in the over 130-vehicle pileup on Interstate 35 in Fort Worth on February 11, 2021 after freezing rain and sleet left roads across North Texas slick and icy.

"This was such a preventable accident and such a senseless death its not just our family thats hurting its all six," said Hector.

The two sisters traveled here from Houston and Powderly to mark this day and visit the memorial at Riverside Park.

"My sister went to a florist and had six roses made and she asked them to personalize it with a ribbon with each one of the deceased names on the ribbon," said Hector.

They say this tragedy could have been prevented.

"If you know you have overpasses you know they're gonna freeze you know theyre gonna become slippery," said Hector. " They should have taken care of those roads they should have been out there making sure that those roads were safe."

Last month, the NTSB released a report on their investigation into the crash. According to North Tarrant Express Mobility Partners which maintains the part of I-35W where the crash happened, the average speed in one lane was 100 mph.

The group says since the accident they've increased the fleet of winter maintenance trucks from three to six dump trucks and 10 pickup trucks are now equipped to spray brine. Before the accident there were only three. They've also increased their salt storage by over 400 tons.

Hector works for the law firm which is representing the families of victims in a lawsuit.

"As his sister that works for the law firm I can tell you it disgusts me," said Hector. "This is preventable my brother's life could be saved--he could be here still celebrating with his family."

"February 11 will never be the same for us again," said Hector. " There will never be another year that goes by that this day does not hold trememdous heartache and sorrow for us."

The NTSB has not released its final report about the crash or its cause.