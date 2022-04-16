2 men arrested for March shooting on Greenville Ave in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Two men were arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that took place on Greenville Avenue in Dallas last month after news broke earlier this week that police were expected to interview the Dallas Cowboys' Kelvin Joseph.

Aries Jones, 28, and Tivione English, 21, both of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, were arrested and charged with murder on April 16, 2022 after turning themselves in. Both men are being held in the Dallas County Jail. Jones' bond has been set at $250,000 and English is awaiting bond.

The murder investigation in question involves the death of Cameron Ray, 20, who was killed following an altercation outside of a Dallas-area nightclub last month.

Investigators believe that the incident began when two groups, one including Ray and another including the suspects, were at the intersection of Greenville and Martel Avenue at about 2 a.m. on March 18, 2022. A fight broke out between the two groups.

When the fight broke up, the suspects' group got into a parked black SUV. As Ray and his friends walked east on Martel Avenue, the suspects drove by and opened fire. Ray was hit and later died from his injuries.

Police determined that Jones and English were the shooters, and the two men later turned themselves in.

Dallas Police have not elaborated on Joseph's connection to the murder, but he has not been charged or arrested.