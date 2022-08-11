2 homes in Frisco catch on fire during severe weather

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - We needed the rain, but two families in Frisco are wishing Wednesday's storms didn't also include lightning that's believed to have cause fires which destroyed their homes.

Authorities say the house fires on Possum Kingdom Drive in Frisco have tell tale signs of being caused by lightning strikes.

Fortunately, neither family was home at the time so it took quick thinking neighbors to call firefighters at both locations.

"Immediately I called 911 to say we see smoke from the neighbors house," said Shyam Singh, a neighbor.

Firefighters attacked it with water hoses from above and below to keep it from spreading.

But they said the damage to the residence is extensive and the family that lived here lost almost everything.

"The home itself, the structure will be considered a total loss there are some belongings inside that will be able to be salvaged but there's heavy damage to the inside of the residence," said Frisco Fire Marshal Kelly Kistner.

Over at another house on Chestnut, a lightning strike also appears to have started another fire around the same time.

No one was home, but three dogs were rescued before the house sustained extensive damage.

Frisco's fire marshal said the city has studied but can't find a reason for what appears to be a high concentration of lightning related house fires on the city's west side.

CBS 11 has previously profiled residents who have invested in lightning home protection systems.

Other prevention ideas suggested by insurance companies included buying surge protectors and unplugging appliances during storms.

One firefighter from Frisco was injured and taken to a hospital where they are reportedly in stable condition.

Plano, The Colony and Allen fire departments all assisted at these scenes.