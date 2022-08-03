$2.6M in narcotics seized at Texas-Mexico border

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry intercepted narcotics in two separate enforcement actions with a combined estimated street value of $2,669,899.

"These significant drug seizures are the direct result of our officers' dedication and vigilance in securing our borders and our streets, and communities are safer for it," said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

The first seizure happened on July 21, at the Veterans International Bridge, when a 34-year-old United States citizen from Pasadena, Texas, attempted entry into the country driving a 2014 Dodge. With the aid of a non-intrusive inspection system and a canine unit, officers discovered 10 packages hidden inside the car. They removed the packages which contained 23.06 pounds of cocaine.

The second seizure happened on July 26, at the Gateway International Bridge, when a 22-year-old U.S. citizen who lives in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, applied for entry into the country driving a 2003 Ford. Officers discovered 24 packages hidden within the car containing 124.60 pounds of methamphetamine.

The estimated street value of the narcotics from the seizures is $177,820 and $2,492,079.

Officers seized the narcotics along with the cars, arrested the drivers and turned them over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.