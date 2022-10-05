Traffic crash leads to $2.6M methamphetamine bust in Tarrant County

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A traffic crash led Watauga and Haltom City police to a massive methamphetamine seizure worth $2.6 million.

Watauga Police Department

The crash and subsequent drug bust happened in the 5900 block of US 377.

Police officers confiscated 59 pounds of mehtamphetamine.

CBS 11 has reached out to the Watauga Police Department for more details.