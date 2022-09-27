Watch CBS News
Spruce High School student shot, Dallas police searching for suspect

By Julia Falcon

CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Spruce High School student was shot Tuesday evening.

At about 4:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 9700 block of Old Seagoville Road. 

Dallas police said the student was shot by an unknown suspect in a car. The boy was transported to an area hospital in stable condition. 

Dallas ISD confirmed that the shooting happened off campus, but did not confirm whether the school was under lockdown, per district policy. 

Police say the suspect remains at-large.

This investigation is ongoing. 

First published on September 27, 2022 / 5:19 PM

