First Alert Weather Day: Winter storm updates for Tuesday, Jan. 31
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Waves of freezing rain, sleet and rain will continue to impact most of North Texas throughout Tuesday, and CBS 11 wants to ensure you know what that means for you.
Tarrant County Commissioners Court cancelled
8:20 a.m. — Due to icy roads, Tuesday's Tarrant County Commissioners Court meeting has been cancelled. The next scheduled meeting is Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Oncor outage numbers
7:47 a.m. — Out of nearly 4 million customers, the following are being impacted by the winter weather in North Texas:
Active outages — 52
Affected customers — 692
Flight delays and cancellation numbers
7:45 a.m. — DFW Airport and Love Field are expected to delay and cancel flights throughout Tuesday and over the next few days.
DFW Airport
Delays: 21
Cancellations: 561
Love Field
Delays: 14
Cancellations: 127
Arlington to close public facilities
7 a.m. — Due to winter weather, all of Arlington's public facilities will be closed to the public Tuesday.