Aaron Dean Trial Day 4: Live updates
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The murder trial for former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean is now in its fourth day.
Defense attorneys began presenting their case at 9 a.m. Monday in Tarrant County's 396th District Court.
Dean is accused of intentionally shooting and killing 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson inside her home back in October 2019.
The minutes and actions leading up to the fatal shooting of Jefferson were laid out during the trial's second day on Dec. 6, including the complete recording from Dean's body camera.
Fort Worth police had released a portion of the video shortly after the 2019 shooting. The full version continues past the single fatal shot, showing officers entering Jefferson's home, hearing her cries, and finding a gun on the floor of her bedroom.
The state rested its case against Dean on Dec. 7 after two and a half days of testimony.
Dean describes why he thought Jefferson home burglarized
10 a.m. - Dean continued to describe what he saw outside Jefferson's home the night of the fatal shooting.
"The edge of the screen frame looked like it was pulled back. I also saw a screw driver at the base of the door and some lawn equipment."
He also explained why he was whispering to the other officer on-scene.
"We didn't want a potential burglar to hear us and attack us."
'It looked ransacked', Dean describes Jefferson home
9:55 a.m. - Dean explains what he saw the night of Oct. 11, 2019 when he responded to Atatiana Jefferson's house moments before he shot and killed her through a window claiming she pointed a gun at him.
"The street was dark, but I could see the front door was open and I could see light spilling out of it. The lights were on inside. I remember it being quiet."
An attorney asked, "When you looked into the house from the front door, what observations did you make?"
"The glass door was shut but the inner door was open. Objects were strewn about all over the floor. It looked ransacked. It was a mess. Kitchen drawers were open... it looked like someone had gone through looking for items to steal."
He was working the 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. shift.
Dean answers questions about training background
9:38 a.m. - When asked by defense attorneys, "During your time with a field training officer did you have an opportunity to respond to different priority level calls within the city of Fort Worth?"
Dean replied, "Yes."
"Is it safe to assume as part of your training at the academy you learned to use the mobile data computers in the squad car?"
Dean replied, "Yes."
"Is there an acronym for that?"
Dean replied, "Yes. MDC."
"Were you given training on the radio system for the city of Fort Worth Police Department?"
Dean replied, "Yes."
Dean described varying degrees of 'priority calls'
9:40 a.m. - Dean said on the night of the Jefferson shooting, he had two radios with him.
"One was in my vehicle and the other was on my duty belt."
Attorneys asked Dean to describe his understanding of priority calls.
"Priority one is a very high priority call... usually someone is in danger. Something's actively going down. Priority two, don't dilly dally but you don't have to run code. A priority three, we'll take care of that when we can."
He was also asked to explain what "code" means.
"It means lights and sirens."
Aaron Dean takes the stand
9:28 a.m. - Aaron Dean didn't waste time addressing the jury when he took the stand on Dec. 12.
"This jury needs to hear from me and hear the truth."
Following that statement, the 38-year-old former Fort Worth police officer briefly described his life growing up in Arlington. He also talked about his professional life prior to joining law enforcement. He formerly worked as an engineer at a commercial refrigerator plant in the area.
At the age of 32, he started the application process to become an officer with the Fort Worth Police Department. In August of 2017, he was accepted to the police academy.
First witness takes the stand
9:05 a.m. - Day four of the Aaron Dean trial begins with defense expert witness Grant Fredericks talking about body camera video and evidence.
