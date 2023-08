The 2023 Michigan high school season kicks off Thursday. Wayne State is hosting the annual Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic August 24-26.

Wayne State hosts 2023 Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic this weekend The 2023 Michigan high school season kicks off Thursday. Wayne State is hosting the annual Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic August 24-26.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On