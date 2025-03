Trump slams EU for whiskey tariffs, threatens 200% tariff on European wine and Champagne President Trump has slammed the European Union for placing a 50% tariff on American whiskey. In a post on Truth Social, Mr. Trump said that if "this tariff is not removed immediately, the U.S. will shortly place a 200% tariff on all wines, champagnes, & alcoholic products coming out of France and other E.U. represented countries."