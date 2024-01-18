Troy apartment complex shutting down by city officials due to no heat, burst pipes Residents without heat at Troy Place Apartments cannot seem to get a break after a main water break floods the first floor Thursday night. It comes on the same day the City of Troy stepped in and issued a "Do Not Occupy" order after several complaints from residents at the apartment. The letter listed the complex as "uninhabitable" and required all residents to evacuate due to the lack of heat, broken elevators, and frozen pipes inside the complex.