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Storms move into the area

There is a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) for severe thunderstorms across portions of southeast Michigan today, with the greatest concern generally south of I-69, particularly near the Lenawee and Monroe County areas. The primary window for thunderstorms is this morning, late afternoon into the evening, roughly 5–9 p.m. for gusty storms, as a cold front moves through. Most storms should remain below severe limits, but an isolated stronger storm could produce damaging wind gusts/downbursts, with small to near-severe hail possible. Heavy rainfall may be the more widespread concern, especially where storms move repeatedly over the same areas.
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