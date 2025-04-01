Watch CBS News

Staff cuts at federal health agencies begin

More job cuts are coming to U.S. health agencies. On Tuesday, employees across the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services received notices that their positions were being eliminated. Up to 10,000 people are expected to be laid off.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.