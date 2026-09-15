Showers and storms today and tonight Good Tuesday morning Family! Starting off partly cloudy early this morning then scattered showers and a chance of thunderstorms across the area today. The best chance of storms and heavy rainfall is late afternoon and evening south of I-69. A Marginal Risk (1 of 5) for stronger storms possible later evening along the Ohio boarder. A chance of showers lingers Wednesday, again mainly south of I-69, until becoming more likely again Wednesday night and Thursday. Dry weather with temperatures around normal is projected for Friday.