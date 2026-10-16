Rain today then clearing and cold for the weekend TGIF Family!! Starting off with a few morning showers with temps in the upper 60's. Breezy conditions (gusts 30-40 mph), periods of rain showers this afternoon, with decreasing temperatures through the day into the 50's. Looking at a clear, chilly night ahead with frost/freeze conditions likely Saturday morning for portions of SE Michigan. Saturday afternoon a cool high 53°. We will see plenty of sun through the weekend with temps slowly warming Sunday, high 62°. Dry with above normal temperatures next week. More