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Rain today then clearing and cold for the weekend

TGIF Family!! Starting off with a few morning showers with temps in the upper 60's. Breezy conditions (gusts 30-40 mph), periods of rain showers this afternoon, with decreasing temperatures through the day into the 50's. Looking at a clear, chilly night ahead with frost/freeze conditions likely Saturday morning for portions of SE Michigan. Saturday afternoon a cool high 53°. We will see plenty of sun through the weekend with temps slowly warming Sunday, high 62°. Dry with above normal temperatures next week.
2h ago (03:25)
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Rain today then clearing and cold for the weekend

Rain today then clearing and cold for the weekend

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