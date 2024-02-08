NEXT Weather Forecast February 8, 2024 (Today)

Watch CBS News

A small chance of rain for certain areas this evening and temperatures warm up even more! NEXT Weather Meteorologist Karen Carter explains who could see some rain showers and how warm it'll get tomorrow. www.cbsdetroit.com/weather
