Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather Detroit 6-28-23 Evening

Smoke from wildfires in Quebec will continue Thursday before clearing out to end our week. We also have a chance at storms, with a few exceptions. Meteorologist Ahmad Bajjey has a look at what's ahead.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.