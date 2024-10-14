NCIS: Origins premieres Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. on CBS Detroit and streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS: Origins brings a young Jethro Gibbs to life NCIS: Origins premieres Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. on CBS Detroit and streaming on Paramount+.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On