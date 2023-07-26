Watch CBS News

How to help anxious kids during summer break

Summer is typically a time to relax. However, for some kids who do best with structure, the summer can lead to stress and anxiety. Dr. Brooke Weingarden, a child psychiatrist, shares how you can help your children.
