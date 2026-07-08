Hot and sunny today, storms return tomorrow Happy Hump Day Family! Starting off today with patchy fog that will clear to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. A hot day ahead with high temperatures near 90°. There is a chance for a few showers and ordinary thunderstorms toward the Tri Cities and northern Thumb tonight. Thunderstorms will spread southward while increasing coverage and intensity Thursday and Thursday night. An isolated damaging wind gust and locally heavy rainfall are the primary hazards in these thunderstorms tomorrow. Dry weather with near normal temperatures expected through the weekend, but looking ahead to a possible heat wave for early next week bringing at least 3 consecutive days of 90+degrees.