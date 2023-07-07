Watch CBS News

Eye on Fashion: Glam-Aholic

Today's Eye on Fashion is for the Detroit girlies and beyond. Detroit native and Cass Tech alum Mia Ray created the brand in 2009 and has gained success for being authentic and providing luxurious but affordable bags that women love.
