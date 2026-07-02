Extreme heat warnings today and a Marginal Risk for storms Good Thursday morning Family! An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect through this evening. Heat index around 106. A marginal risk of isolated severe thunderstorms exists this afternoon through tonight, and continues Friday and Saturday. Increasing coverage of showers and thunderstorms on Friday, continuing at times over the weekend. will bring an isolated flood threat. A gradual cool down begins on Saturday, with highs finally dropping into the 80s by Sunday