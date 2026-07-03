Extreme heat again today with the threat of severe storms tonight Good Friday morning Family! TGIF! An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect through this evening for our area. Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are forecast today and tonight. There is a chance for strong to severe storms, Marginal Risk (1 of 5) and Slight risk (2 of 5) through this period. Main threat, damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph being the main hazard and large hail possible. Locally heavy rain and minor flooding will be possible through tonight as well. While temperatures will be less hot and more seasonable this weekend, the chances for showers and thunderstorms with an isolated risk for strong to severe storms will continue Saturday and Sunday.