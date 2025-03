Eminem joins efforts to bring WNBA team back to Detroit Eminem is joining efforts to bring the WNBA back to Detroit. The star-studded investor group includes Detroit Lions principal owner Sheila Ford and her husband, Steve, who is chairman of the Michigan Education Excellence Foundation and New Economy Initiative; General Motors CEO Mary Barra; former Pistons great and Hall of Famer Grant Hill; Lions quarterback Jared Goff and his wife, Christen.