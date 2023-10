Dr. Linsey Gold and Dr. Danielle Deluca-Pytell discuss actress Angelina Jolie's impact on preventative treatment for breast cancer.

Doctors discuss the "Angelina Jolie" Effect Dr. Linsey Gold and Dr. Danielle Deluca-Pytell discuss actress Angelina Jolie's impact on preventative treatment for breast cancer.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On