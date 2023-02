Breaking down Super Bowl LVII ads, game, halftime show CBS News Detroit's Shaina Humphries and Ronnie Duncan sat down with special guests to break down the Super Bowl LVII ads, game and halftime show. Guests included Matt Friedman (co-founder of Tanner Friedman), Melody Fresh (105.9 Kiss FM), Lomas Brown (former Detroit Lions offensive tackle), Tony Ortiz (WWJ Radio), and DJBJ (Detroit DJ and music Influencer)