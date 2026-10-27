Ypsilanti police investigate shooting, victim sought treatment at area hospital

Police in Ypsilanti, Michigan, say they are investigating a shooting that was reported on Monday afternoon.

After police got the call at about 1:44 p.m., they checked the area of South Hamilton Street and Harriet Street and found a spent shell casing along with blood spatter. They also learned a man was being treated at a local hospital for injuries due to a gunshot wound.

The victim is expected to recover from his injuries, police said.

Perry Early Learning Center, a Ypsilanti Community Schools building a short distance away at the corner of Harriet Street and Perry Street, briefly went into lockdown while police searched the neighborhood. Police said they lifted the lockdown after concluding the area was secure.

Perry's students are in preschool through grade 1.

Police are still investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information that can assist with the case contact Detective Cheese at the Ypsilanti Police Department at 734-483-9510.