Ypsilanti man, 75, accused of child sexually abusive activity, police say

A Ypsilanti man was arrested for possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime, Michigan State Police say.

MSP said on Tuesday that 75-year-old Michael Paul Travers was arrested following an investigation that showed that he may have accessed illicit content on the internet.

A search of his residence resulted in the seizure of digital evidence, MSP says.

Travers was charged with two counts of child sexually abusive material possession and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Travers was arraigned in the 14-A1 District Court of Washtenaw County on Friday.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force announced the arrest of Travers. The investigation was initiated by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and the ICAC Task Force.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit says it encourages parents to speak with their children about the safe use of the internet and provides resources to help keep children safe online.

The NCMEC provides a list of resources on its website, and the Michigan ICAC Task Force provides resources at michigan.gov/ICAC.

Any information regarding possible child sexual exploitation can be reported to the CyberTipLine.