Ypsilanti District Library temporarily closes Michigan Avenue branch over bedbug incident

A second Metro Detroit library has reported detecting bedbugs, resulting in a temporary closure of the branch for treatment and cleaning.

The Ypsilanti District Library in Washtenaw County said on Tuesday that its staff "confirmed evidence of bedbugs" at their Michigan Avenue location. The library staff has contacted a pest control company, and the library building is temporarily closed until the treatment is complete.

Anyone with a bedbug issue at their home is prohibited from entering any Ypsilanti District Library branch as a preventive measure. After the library guest provides written proof that their home has been treated and the insects have been eradicated, they will be allowed back in the library.

"Thank you for your understanding during this unfortunate occurrence. YDL is committed to maintaining a clean and safe environment and will reopen as soon as we can," the library said.

Earlier this summer, staff at the Royal Oak Public Library in Oakland County noticed bedbugs on some furniture during a building inspection. That building has since had two temporary closures for inspection and insecticide applications.

Royal Oak Public Library now has a policy prohibiting shopping carts and large bags from being brought inside the library.

The above video originally aired on August 18, 2026.