Inside America's youth mental health crisis

Kids in the U.S. and around the world are in crisis.

More than 60% of children with depression don't get any mental health treatment, according to Mental Health America. Pair that statistic with the fact that about 80% of the United States has a severe shortage of child psychiatrists, and the picture becomes clear: there is growing mental health crisis in the United States and beyond.

That's why CBS News and local CBS-owned television stations spent more than six months exploring the sources of the problem, as well as solutions across the country that could address it. This is a collection of the reporting by CBS journalists, committed to the well-being of our kids.

Documenting kids' personal struggles

"Bring darkness into the light," said filmmaker Noemi Weis.

That's the goal of her documentary, "Connecting the Dots," which features young people from around the world candidly talking about their struggles with mental health and the need to be supported.

"We need to listen in a way that is with open eyes and with providing a safe space, providing no judgment," Weis told CBS News. "As much as we believe that we are in a world where we are all connected, the disconnect is huge. The isolation, the loneliness needed to be addressed."

CBS News licensed the documentary for an exclusive release nationwide on its streaming platforms Wednesday night. The film will be available to view on demand following the streaming event.

The filmmaker created facilitator guides, in partnership with UNICEF and the TELUS Fund, for parents, caregivers and educators to watch the documentary and discuss it with young people.

Seeking mental health help

If you or someone you know is in crisis, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.

